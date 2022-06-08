Sarnia school closed to in-person learning after 'disturbing messaging' found on campus
North Collegiate Institute and Vocation School (NCIVS) will be closed to in-person learning Thursday after a “disturbing message” was found on school property, officials say.
The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) in consultation with Sarnia Police made the decision Wednesday to close the school and move staff and students to remote learning to allow police to investigate.
“Student and staff safety are a top priority for the LKDSB and we work with local police to determine the appropriate actions to ensure school safety,” said board director John Howitt.
Officials say the messaging was found at the school toward the end of the day Wednesday.
A sports banquet scheduled to take place at the school in the evening has since been cancelled, police say.
Police say the disturbing message was specific to North Collegiate Institute and Vocation School.
“Incidents such as this are taken very seriously and the safety of staff and students is a priority,” a news release from police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police are encouraging anyone with information to call the investigating officer Constable VanCowenberg at 519-344-8861 extension 6212 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The school board said it will be keeping the school community updated regarding the issue.
The school or LKDSB websites (www.lkdsb.net) will have the most up-to-date information.
