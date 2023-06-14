Sarnia resident facing drug trafficking charges

Lambton County OPP, the Street Crimes Unit, and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) arrested an individual during a traffic stop on June 2 while conducting a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said the suspect individual was already on house arrest from a previous drug trafficking investigation.

Officers searched the suspect, and said they found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and distribution materials.

As a result, a 33-year-old from Sarnia has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was held in custody following a bail hearing on June 3.