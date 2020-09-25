SARNIA, ONT. -- A busy night for Sarnia police, as they try to break up a social gathering at Mike Weir Park - where, according to police, over 100 teenagers have congregated.

Police say, when they arrived on scene, zero precautions were in place. The youth were not practicing social distancing, and no one was wearing a mask.

It's not clear if any charges have been laid.

Police say they have been taking an approach of educating people, however, this incident should serve as a warning, because officers have now been instructed to lay charges if this continues into the weekend.

Police are asking parents, who think their child is possibly in attendance in this area, to contact them and ask them to return home immediately.