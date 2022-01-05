Sarnia police to remain at Watson Street death scene for several days

London, Ont. -

The Sarnia Police mobile command post and officers remain at the scene of a death investigation on Watson Street.

On Dec. 28, police were called to a multi-unit home at the corner of London Road and Watson Street.

Police have identified the victim as Lance Richardson, 31, of Mississauga.

Meanwhile, a second homicide investigation remains underway by OPP on Crooked Road, southeast of Oil Springs, Ont.

Police are not saying how the deaths are related.

One person is in custody and police say there are no concerns for public safety.

On Wednesday, police warned the public that officers will remain at Watson Street for several days as the investigation continues.

Pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area.

(With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell)