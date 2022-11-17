Sarnia Police Services Board endorses double digit budget increase

In a vote of 3-2, the Sarnia Police Services Board has endorsed the police service's proposed budget increase of 11.5 per cent for next year.

The total proposed operating budget amounts to more than $30.4-million. Of the 11.5 per cent increase, 8.77 per cent is tied to salaries and benefits, which are fixed costs.

The capital budget for 2023 comes in at $2.34-million on top of the operating budget, and includes fixed costs like vehicle and equipment upgrades.

Voting against the budget proposal were Mayor Mike Bradley and Coun. Dave Boushy who argued that tax payers can't afford the financial hit.

Police Chief Derek Davis said much of the proposed increase is due to inflation, which is having a major impact on the service.

The proposed budget will now go to city council on Jan. 16 for further debate, where it will be approved or sent back for modifications.