Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs

Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

On Monday, police say they were conducting surveillance of the accused in the matter and were able to form grounds to make an arrest.

A 25-year-old from Sarnia was arrested in the area of Cambridge Crescent and Dukinfield Court while seated in the vehicle with, “A “bong” in her lap and what appeared to be either cocaine or methamphetamine in the pipe. “

According to police, the accused initially resisted exiting the vehicle but officers were able to remove her from the vehicle and take her into custody.

Police also discovered the vehicle involved in the incident was uninsured and thus not to be on the road.

Once the accused and the vehicle were searched, officers located the following:

33.65 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $6730

50.53 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $5,053

13.54 grams of cocaine with a street value of $1354

Three codeine pills with a street value of $15

$1,670 in Canadian currency

The suspect is facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.