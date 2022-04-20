Sarnia police seek robbery suspect
Police in Sarnia, Ont. are looking for help in identifying a robbery suspect after an incident on Sunday just before 10 p.m. at a variety store on Russell Street North.
According to police, a suspect stole cash cigarettes and lottery tickets then fled the business on foot heading southbound on Russell Street and then westbound on Cobden Street.
The suspect is described as a white, heavyset man with baggy jeans, dark plaid sweater, a blue bandana covering his face and yellow rimmed sun glasses.
Police also say it’s believed a woman wearing a black sweater with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a blue bandana covering her face was with the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861, extension 6159, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
