

CTV London





Sarnia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Allen Bosch, 32, of Sarnia is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, 170 pounds, slender building, short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a grey hoodie, and white Nike shoes.

He may be driving a red 2008 Kia Optima with an Ontario plate of CBWV 378.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861 ext 5200.

**Note a picture has not been made available yet**