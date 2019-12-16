LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police allege two officers were assaulted over the weekend, with one reportedly knocked unconscious.

They say officers spotted a missing male Saturday who was agitated and tried to calm him down.

Police say he punched one officer in the face. That officer fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness.

Police say on Sunday the man struck another officer in the eye after his cell door was opened for police to process him.

The 25-year-old man is facing two counts of assaulting an officer and one count of uttering threats.