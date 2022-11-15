Sarnia police say more resources needed to tackle street crimes

Inside a Sarnia, Ont. warehouse, musician Mark Tetreault walks through his band’s rehearsal space.

His band, The Action Figures, has been a fixture in the local music scene for 25 years.

But devastation came earlier this month when the space was broken into, and about $16,000 worth of music gear was stolen.

“Pedals, cables, amps, mics, guitars,” explained Tetreault. “It was years of building this library to get to where we were. Everything is set up on standby, we record here. It was a big loss.”

He’s far from alone in being a victim of property crimes, or theft in particular.

At a news conference outlining the results of street level enforcement projects, the Sarnia Police Service said reports of theft were up 19 per cent in 2021, and are up a further four per cent so far in 2022.

Police Chief Derek Davis says much of it can be tied to the city’s drug crisis.

“Drug addiction, homelessness, and mental health issues are very predominant, and are really impacting how we do business,” said Davis. “So we need to look at some different approaches. And one of the things that we’re looking at, and what was revealed in our public consultation is the need for us to develop new partnerships with community agencies.”

While people are encouraged to report crimes, Coun. Adam Kilmer said he believes many are uncomfortable dealing with police directly.

“So my question would be, ‘How do we create opportunities for feedback, especially from people who might be afraid to talk to police?’” he asked.

The release of the crime statistics come ahead of a police services board meeting later this week. Sarnia police will be laying out its proposed business plan for 2023, and asking for a budget increase of 11.5 per cent.

In the meantime, one musician now singing the blues said he’d be willing to shell out a little more on his tax bill if it puts more police on the street.

“I’ve never had anything like this happen before so, I’m definitely in the minority, but I do believe in what they’re doing,” said Tetreault. “I think that we need more deterrence because this kind of stuff is getting bigger and riskier.”