LONDON
London

    • Sarnia police respond to two impaired driving accidents over weekend

    Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions on March 2, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions on March 2, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Share

    At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions.

    Both incidents occurred within a half hour of each other and in both cases, police said the drivers were impaired by alcohol.

    Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

    Collison #1

    Sarnia police said a female driver left a driveway in the 700-block of Indian Road and headed south. Witnesses reported that she then sped up and lost control of her vehicle when attempting to turn. She allegedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a light standard.

    She was arrested for operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Once back at the Sarnia Police Service, the 33-year-old tested just under three times the legal limit.

    The woman has been charged with impaired driving and over .08.

    Collision #2

    Police said that a man driving north on Murphy Road crossed over the median, crashed through a chain link fence, and collided with a parked vehicle in a private drive on the southwest side of the intersection at Murphy Road and Wellington Street.

    The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

    Sarnia police said the suspect provided two breath samples and registered readings in between two and a half times and three times the legal limit. A 55-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with impaired driving and over .08.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Trump mulls VP options amid primary wins

    The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for president. But his enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential pick for a running mate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News