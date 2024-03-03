Sarnia police respond to two impaired driving accidents over weekend

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions.

Both incidents occurred within a half hour of each other and in both cases, police said the drivers were impaired by alcohol.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Collison #1

Sarnia police said a female driver left a driveway in the 700-block of Indian Road and headed south. Witnesses reported that she then sped up and lost control of her vehicle when attempting to turn. She allegedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a light standard.

She was arrested for operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Once back at the Sarnia Police Service, the 33-year-old tested just under three times the legal limit.

The woman has been charged with impaired driving and over .08.

Collision #2

Police said that a man driving north on Murphy Road crossed over the median, crashed through a chain link fence, and collided with a parked vehicle in a private drive on the southwest side of the intersection at Murphy Road and Wellington Street.

The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Sarnia police said the suspect provided two breath samples and registered readings in between two and a half times and three times the legal limit. A 55-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with impaired driving and over .08.