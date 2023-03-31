Sarnia police officer facing charges: Lambton County OPP

An officer with the Sarnia Police Service is facing criminal charges following an off-duty incident, according to Lambton County OPP.

According to a release, on Friday the Lambton County OPP notified the Sarnia Police Service of an off-duty incident involving a Sarnia police officer who was driving his personal vehicle.

As a result of this investigation, OPP have laid criminal charges against a Sarnia police constable.

“The Sarnia Police Service is committed to swiftly addressing any complaints and concerns within our lawfully available legal frameworks. It is deeply concerning when any police officers are involved in incidents that can negatively impact the public trust,” said Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis.

As part of the Police Services Act, Davis has directed an internal investigation into the incident take place.

The constable has been assigned to non-operational duties.

It is not clear what charges the constable is facing or what the incident entailed.

CTV News London did contact Lambton County OPP for comment, but have yet to hear back.