Sarnia police looking for pharmacy robbery suspect

    Sarnia police are looking for this vehicle following a pharmacy robbery in March. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia police are looking for this vehicle following a pharmacy robbery in March. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery.

    The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.

    Just before 4 p.m. on that day, police got a call about a robbery in progress where narcotics were demanded of the staff and the suspect fled in a black SUV.

    Police now say the vehicle in question is a black, 2014-2017 Kia Sorrento.

    The vehicle may have some paint peeling, or dirty blemishes on the driver’s side.

    The suspect is described as a tall man with a large build, light brown skin, possibly being Indigenous.

    If you recognize the vehicle or the man, you’re asked to contact police at (519) 344-8861 x 6231. 

    Sarnia police are looking to identify the person in the above photo in relation to a pharmacy robbery investigation from March 13, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)

