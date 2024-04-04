Sarnia police looking for pharmacy robbery suspect

Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery.

The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.

Just before 4 p.m. on that day, police got a call about a robbery in progress where narcotics were demanded of the staff and the suspect fled in a black SUV.

Police now say the vehicle in question is a black, 2014-2017 Kia Sorrento.

The vehicle may have some paint peeling, or dirty blemishes on the driver’s side.

The suspect is described as a tall man with a large build, light brown skin, possibly being Indigenous.

If you recognize the vehicle or the man, you’re asked to contact police at (519) 344-8861 x 6231.

Sarnia police are looking to identify the person in the above photo in relation to a pharmacy robbery investigation from March 13, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)