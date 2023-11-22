Sarnia police looking for driver of crashed vehicle

Sarnia police are actively searching for the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived at a collision at Williams Drive and Scott Road, just south of Highway 40.

There, a Sarnia police spokesperson said they discovered a heavily damaged white sedan with no one inside.

He added a police dog was deployed to assist in the investigation. A drone was also reportedly used to survey the area.

Following an investigation at the scene, all roads reopened around 10:30 a.m.

No other details have been released.

Tire tracks show the point a vehicle left Williams Road in Sarnia. The vehicle was later discovered empty. A police search for the driver is underway. Nov. 22, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)