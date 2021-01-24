LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating a possible homicide, after police responded to a deceased woman located at a residence on Saturday evening.

On Saturday at approx. 6:20 p.m., officers along with Sarnia fire and Lambton paramedics responded to a dead woman located at a residence in the 200 block of Essex street, said Const. Giovanni Sottosanti.

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch have since taken over the investigation and are treating it as a homicide.

This is the third death treated as a homocide in Sarnia for 2021.

The residence is currently being held as a crime scene.

If anyone does have any information related to the above request they are please asked to call the Criminal Investigations Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.