Sarnia police investigating suspicious package
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 11:35AM EDT
File Photo of Sarnia Police Cruiser.
LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Brenchley Street and Murphy Road as they investigate a suspicious package.
Brenchley Street is closed between Elizabeth Avenue and Murphy Road.
Meanwhile, Murphy Road is closed between London Road and Ryan Street for the investigation.
Provincial police have also been called to assist.
The closures are expected to last several hours.