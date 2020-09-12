LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are investigating the sudden death of a man from the Hamilton area.

Police were contacted Friday about a man who required medical assistance in the area of Wellington and Front Streets/

He was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Cole Anthony Parlee, 44, of Hannon, Ontario.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information you are please asked to call Detective Constable Allison Knapp at 519-344-8861, extension 6203 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.