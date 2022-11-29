Sarnia police investigating hit and run

Sarnia police are investigating a hit and run that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers say shortly after 2:30 p.m. they responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

It happened on Michigan Avenue near the intersection of Briarfield Avenue.

According to police, a cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the vehicle that allegedly fled the scene — described as a red hatchback that likely sustained front-end damage

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police.