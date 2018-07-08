

CTV London





Sarnia police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday night on Murphy Road.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. just south of Bradford Drive.

Traffic in the area was shut down throughout the night for as several units conducted their investigation.

Police have not released the status of the pedestrian.

Murphy Road is once again open to traffic.

Anyone who with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jim McCabe at 519-344-8861 ext. #6167.