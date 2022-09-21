Sarnia police investigating after 1979 Chevrolet Camaro stolen

Sarnia police are investigating Wednesday after a Camaro was stolen from a south Sarnia, Ont. address last week.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 16, the 1979 black Chevrolet Camaro bearing an Ontario licence plate of CSFY949 was stolen while parked on a flatbed trailer in the area of Palmerston Street and Campbell Street in Sarnia.

The vehicle was parked on a flatbed trailer with the Ontario licence plate R7125K.

According to witnesses, two pickup trucks are alleged to be involved in the theft. One truck is described as a grey Chevy pickup, and the second truck is described as a blue Chevy pickup.

Police say that the grey pickup was seen hitching up to the trailer with help from the driver of the blue pickup, and was then seen leaving the area.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft, Sarnia police ask people to contact Detective Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861 at extension 6159, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.