    • Sarnia police investigate sudden death

    Sarnia police are holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South for a sudden death investigation in Sarnia, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Sarnia police are holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South for a sudden death investigation in Sarnia, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    Sarnia police are assisting the coroner with a sudden death investigation.

    Police are holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South until a cause of death is confirmed.

    According to one neighbour, a man in his 60s lived in the home.

    He said the man was a “nice guy who worked a lot, and always kept his place nice.”

    This is a developing story, police say information will be released once available.  

