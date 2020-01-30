LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police are partnering with the Alzheimer Society of Sarnia-Lambton in an effort to register loved ones living with dementia.

According to police 60 per cent of people living with dementia will go missing at some point and if not found within 24 hours half will have a serious injury or die.

On Saturday Feb. 1, the public will have an opportunity to register their loved ones and provide a current photo.

Living Safely with Dementia: Registration Day begins at 10 a.m. at the Sarnia police station and runs until 2 p.m.

Caregivers are asked to bring a current photo of their loved one along proper identification and health information.