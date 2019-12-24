LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police have charged and arrested a man who was found slumped over the steering wheel of his truck on Dec. 19.

The 38-year-old male driver was found in his vehicle at a motel in the 1600 block of London Line with the reverse lights on and engine running after he was observed leaving the road, crossing lanes, and ending up crossing over the center line.

The police officer, who was concerned for the man’s well-being, broke the passenger-side window with his baton to try to wake the driver.

As the driver woke and exited the vehicle, the officer noticed signs on drug impairment.

Upon conducting a search, the officer seized 1.6 grams of cocaine from the driver’s wallet and a cigarette pack containing one glass vial of Hydromorphone, and three glass vials and two clear bags containing six grams of powdered fentanyl.

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for one week.