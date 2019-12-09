LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after a collision involving a police cruiser in Sarnia's south end on Friday.

Lambton County OPP say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 (Churchill Road) and Indian Road

The driver of the cruiser and the driver of the pickup truck involved were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when the become available.