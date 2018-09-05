

CTV London





Sarnia police are currently in the north end of the city, conducting a manhunt for a fugitive on the loose.

Police went to a residence in the area of Michigan Avenue and Colborne Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday looking for Kevin Simpson who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers saw him get into a white pick up truck and tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away.

It was located a short time later in the Beach Lane and Colborne Road area.

Sarnia police and OPP K9 units are in the area looking for him.

He is considered dangerous and residents should not approach him and call police if spotted.