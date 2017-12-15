

CTV London





Sarnia police have charged a coach with 10 sexual offences.

Police arrested Dave Brubaker Thursday and charged him Friday with one count of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation, and three counts of sexual assault.

Brubaker's LinkedIn profile listed him as a director and coach for Gymnastics Canada.

Brubaker appeared in court Friday and was released on bail with a February court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Soucek at 519-344-8861 extension #6191 or the Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Branch at 519-344-8861 extension #5300.