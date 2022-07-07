Sarnia police catch wig-wearing thief in the act
Sarnia police catch wig-wearing thief in the act
A Sarnia, Ont. man is facing a slew of charges after being caught red handed by police after breaking into a business Thursday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 5:40 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an alarm at a local business in the area of Vidal Street North and Davis Street.
Upon arriving, police said officers observed the suspect still inside the business and wearing a wig. The suspect initially did comply with police, but then attempted to flee the scene. He kicked a glass door, shattering it, as officers chased after him.
An officer was able to grab hold of the suspect, but following a struggle the suspect fled after slipping out of his jacket.
Police said officers engaged in a foot pursuit where they caught up with the suspect and after a scuffle managed to arrest him.
Officers found a quantity of stolen cash and break and enter tools.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Sarnia has been charged with the following offences:
- Break and enter
- Theft under $5,000
- Disguise with intent
- Resist peace officer
- Possession of break and enter instruments
- Mischief over $5,000
The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
