Sarnia police call off ground search for missing man

Sarnia police have called off the ground search for Anthony Robertson.

The 75-year-old man as been missing from his central Sarnia home since Dec. 29, 2022.

“Despite the exhaustive search efforts Mr. Roberston has not been located,” read a release. “...We are transitioning to investigative avenues to locate Mr. Robertson. This includes continued requests for public assistance for any information and following up on any investigative leads that may arise.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police at 519-344-8861, extension 5300.

Police also note that at this time, the disappearance is not considered suspicious or related to any other missing persons investigation.