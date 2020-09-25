SARNIA, ONT. -- Sarnia police say say they had to break up a large social gathering at Mike Weir Park Friday, Sept. 25 after over 100 teenagers decided to congregate.

Police say, when they arrived on scene, zero precautions were in place. The youth were not practicing social distancing, and no one was wearing a mask.

It's not clear if any charges have been laid.

Police say they have been taking an approach of educating people, however, this incident should serve as a warning, because officers have now been instructed to lay charges if this continues into the weekend.

Sarnia police posted a release to their website and social media accounts around 9:30 p.m. Friday, asking parents who might have thought their child was possibly in attendance at this gathering, to contact them and ask them to return home immediately.