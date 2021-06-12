Advertisement
Sarnia police ask for public’s help locating missing teen
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 1:02PM EDT
Macy Hawkins, 17, last seen around midnight on Friday, June 11, 2021. (courtesy Sarnia police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sarnia police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old reported missing.
Police say Macy Hawkins, 17, was last seen in the 800 block of Devine Street around 12 a.m. Friday.
She was walking to a friend’s apartment at the time.
Police do not have a clothing description for Hawkins at this time.
Anyone who sees Hawkins or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sarnia Police at (519) 344-8861 ext.0