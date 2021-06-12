WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sarnia police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old reported missing.

Police say Macy Hawkins, 17, was last seen in the 800 block of Devine Street around 12 a.m. Friday.

She was walking to a friend’s apartment at the time.

Police do not have a clothing description for Hawkins at this time.

Anyone who sees Hawkins or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sarnia Police at (519) 344-8861 ext.0