Sarnia police and investigators in Kansas have worked together to help two Sarnia children in a cross-border child pornography case.

Sarnia authorities were contacted last Friday by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police were told two victims in a case were from Sarnia.

Police said pornographic videos of young children had been uploaded by a known sex offender in Kansas.

Police called in Sarnia-Lambton Children’s Aid and Sarnia-Lambton Victim Services to aid the two Sarnia children.

The offender in the USA is known to authorities and will be processed through the U.S. justice system, police said.

“This was a coordinated effort between two countries that resulted in the rare conclusion, where the victims are identified and helped,” said Sarnia police.

They said parents are strongly advised to communicate with their children about the dangers of chatting on the internet and the strong potential of being lured by unsavory people.

There are many hardware and software options on the market that can assist families in safely navigating the internet but none are as effective as being involved with our children and having open channels of communication, police said.