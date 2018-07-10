Featured
Sarnia pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by a vehicle
Sarnia Police investigating a fatal small plane crash on Saturday, September 3rd, 2016.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 12:24PM EDT
A pedestrian in Sarnia who was struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died.
A 73-year-old man was crossing Murphy Road south of Bradford Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police.