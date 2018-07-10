

A pedestrian in Sarnia who was struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died.

A 73-year-old man was crossing Murphy Road south of Bradford Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police.