Sarnia, Ont. woman charged after allegedly assaulting cab driver twice

London, Ont. -

A 36-year-old Sarnia, Ont. woman has been charged with assault following an alleged incident earlier this week involving a cab driver.

Police say on Jan. 3, the accused was a customer inside the taxi and requested to make multiple stops and became irate.

The woman then began hitting the driver while he was operating the vehicle in the Queen Street and Talfourd Street area.

The driver requested the accused leave the cab and she complied and tried to enter an nearby apartment.

According to police, she came back and requested another ride but was denied and starting punching the driver again.

The woman will appear in court on Friday.