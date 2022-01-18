Sarnia, Ont. police track down fourth suspect wanted in alleged violent robbery

Sarnia, Ont. police have arrested a fourth suspect following a robbery earlier this month involving a handgun.

Police say on Jan. 6, a 37-year-old man was invited into a home in the 700 block of Roger St. by two acquaintances.

Once inside, the alleged victim was confronted by two other men.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and forcibly confined to the basement of the home and had a gun pointed at him.

Some items were taken and the victim was eventually allowed to leave the home uninjured.

Police arrested and charged three individuals, a fourth was at large but police announced Thursday that he was arrested without incident.

The accused has a bail hearing Thursday.