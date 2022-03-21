Sarnia, Ont. police seize $25k in cocaine and cash during raid

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust by Sarnia police over the weekend.

Police executed a search warrant at an address and some vehicles on Arnold Street in Wallaceburg around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

Two suspects were arrested without incident.

Police seized close to $15,000 in cocaine, almost $10,000 in cash and $200 in fentanyl.

A 23-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old Ajax man will appear in court April 13.