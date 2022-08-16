Sarnia, Ont. police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Police in Sarnia, Ont. are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.

Jacqueline Guenthier, 17, was last seen Aug. 13 around 6 p.m. on Kathleen Avenue.

She's described as white, 5’5 tall, 110 lbs., with a slim build. She has long brown hair, a septum nose piercing, and walks with a slight limp.

Contact police if you have any information.