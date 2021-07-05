Advertisement
Sarnia, Ont. pedestrian seriously injured following late night crash
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 1:36PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia, Ont. police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered serious to life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the area of Indian Road South near the Campbell Street turnoff around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
A 39-year-old Sarnia man had to be transported to a London hospital.
No charges have been laid yet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.