LONDON, ONT. -- The mayor of Sarnia Ont. is sounding-off about the pending stay-at-home order expected from the province Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Bradley said the devil will be in the details, but he pulled no punches when he spoke to CTV News about the frustrations people in Sarnia Lambton are feeling over the changing rules and moving targets.

“I don’t know who’s leading in Ontario, giving advice to the premier, or he’s making it up as he goes. But the fact is, the last few months have been hell for people out here. The inconsistency. Treating people like human yo-yos, when all people wanted was a clear direction," says Bradley.

"They want the vaccine. And they want to know there’s fairness and equality in the rules that are being applied in their community. And that hasn’t been the case with the green zones, the yellow zones, the red zones. The difference between small and big business. It’s been unfair, and people can smell an inequity a million miles away.”

Bradley’s comments followed a meeting Wednesday by Lambton County Council, in which council voted down a proposal by Sarnia Coun. Margaret Bird to call on the provincial government to lift all pandemic restrictions.

Sarnia City Council had previously rejected the proposal.