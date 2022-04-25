Sarnia, Ont. man travels to Ukraine to bring back refugees, help with humanitarian efforts

On April 2, Johnathan Verroen from Sarnia, Ont. flew out of Toronto Pearson International Airport to Poland to help with humanitarian efforts and to help bring back Ukrainian refugees.

Verroen is planning to reach Lviv, Ukraine by train on Tuesday to meet with refugees.

Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has unleashed strikes in Lviv, including strikes on the country’s railways. This has led to several delays in passenger trains.

During his time in Krakow, Poland, Verroen has helped other volunteers prepare and deliver food for refugees.

While making connections, he has been volunteering at the border towns of Medyka and Przemsyl in Poland.

Verroen told CTV News that with help from a refugee centre, many volunteers have been gathering supplies for refugee families, including clothes, toiletries, food and toys for children.