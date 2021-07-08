LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are reporting what they’re calling a “major breakthrough” in the homicide of Sue Elin Lumsden.

Lumsden was found dead in a home on Essex Street in Sarnia on Jan. 23. She was the third of four homicides in the city that month.

Police now say they have charged 35-year-old Joshua William Tomlinson of Sarnia in connection with Lumsden’s death.

Tomlinson was reportedly arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Lumsden's death.

Tomlinson had previously been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the murder of 62-year-old Allen Schairer, though police did not immediately release Tomlinson's name at the time.

Schairer had been found dead in his Divine Street home on Jan. 29.

Another man, 28-year-old Noah Elijah Brown , has also been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Schairer’s death.

In a video statement released by police, Staff-Sgt. Michael Kahnert said, "After a great deal of hard work and dedication by members of the service…we now have evidence to connect two homicides to Joshua Tomlinson, 35 years of age, and a resident of Sarnia."

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Kahnert thanked the members of the force for their tireless work and the members of the community who stepped forward with information in the investigation.

"The collective efforts of the community, as well as members of the service, potentially saved people's lives," he said.