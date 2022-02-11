Sarnia, Ont. man charged after alleged unprovoked restaurant attack
A 36-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly attacked another man at a city restaurant unprovoked.
Police were called to the establishment around 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the Colborne Road and Capel Street area.
A witness told police that a customer was waiting at the counter for a food order when another man walked in the restaurant and started hitting the victim several times unprovoked. Police say the two men were not known to each other.
The alleged aggressor stopped and walked out of the restaurant.
EMS attendants checked out the victim but wasn't taken to hospital.
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
