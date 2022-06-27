Sarnia, Ont. business owner facing fraud charges

The owner of the Sarnia-based pool company is facing charges Monday for allegedly defrauding multiple victims, police said.

According to a press release issued by the Sarnia Police Service, several complaints were made to police regarding a local pool company that had allegedly defrauded people by accepting monetary deposits but never competing the work.

In two of the incidents, police said the accused had made arrangements in 2021 to install pools in spring 2022. Large deposits were handed over to ensure the job would be done, but in one incident the work was started but never completed, and in a second incident, no work was done at all.

Police said the victims would receive excuses and at other times would never receive a call back from the company.

In another complaint, a heater was ordered in February 2022 and paid for in full, but was never delivered or installed.

All three victims filed a complaint with Sarnia police, and as a result of the investigation, a 71-year-old man from Sarnia was charged with the following offences:

Two counts of fraud over $5,000

One count of fraud under $5,000

Sarnia police advise the public that when paying a company to undertake a large job to first look into the company’s history online or ask previous customers for references.