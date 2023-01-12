Sarnia men charged after replica firearm found

A two-month long investigation by Sarnia police has led to charges for two men.

Over that time, officers were investigating suspects living at a home in the 200 block of Forsyth Street north for possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, officers used a warrant to search the home for evidence related to the investigation.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on the same day, two men were taken into custody and officers recovered a replica handgun and 56 grams of cocaine with a street value of nearly $7,000.

A 34-year-old from Kettle Point and a 64-year-old from Sarnia were charged.