Sarnia mayor wants to see Ont. business grants only go to businesses that have obeyed public health measures

In an effort to support businesses, the Ontario government will be providing a new COVID-19 small business relief grant.

The grant will be available to eligible businesses that have been ordered to close due to public health measures.

Sarnia’s mayor Mike Bradley believes the new grants should only be provided to businesses that have abided by public health guidelines throughout the pandemic.

“I would hope that the government would make sure we do not reward those who have chosen to be defiant,” said Bradley.

In early 2021 several businesses in Sarnia, Ont. were issued warnings and fines after defying Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by continuing to stay open.

CTV News contacted multiple businesses in Sarnia that were fined for not following lockdown measures, however, they declined to comment.

“Because the people that have suffered in business and personally have made that sacrifice,” said Bradley. “I just want to make sure the government understands they have a responsibility none of those cheques go to those businesses.”

CTV News also reached out to the Sarnia Lambton Chamber ofCcommerce but they were unavailable for comment.

Eligible businesses will receive a $10,000 thousand dollar grant from the Ontario government. Some of the small businesses include restaurants and bars, indoor fitness facilities, cinemas, galleries and more.

According to the province, small businesses that qualify for the grant can expect to receive their payment in February.

“I know many people in my community who need that money and it’s been difficult,” said Bradley. “Every time there’s a lockdown its more difficult for them to continue mentally and financially.”