SARNIA, ONT. -- The mayor of Sarnia is growing more concerned as the death toll from COVID-19 and the number of positive cases continues to rise.

As of Monday afternoon, there were four deaths in Sarnia-Lambton, and 28 positive cases.

According to the local health unit, all of the deaths were elderly patients. Mayor Mike Bradley says three of the four deaths are linked to the Landmark Village retirement home.

The health unit said the caseload can be traced to three different factors, a group trip to Europe, family and faith community gatherings, and occupational settings.

Lambton Public Health is now trying to speak to people who may have been in close contact with those who have tested positive.