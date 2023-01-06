Sarnia man given one year in jail after disturbing animal cruelty case
Brandon Derush is mourning the loss of his six-year-old dog, Gracie after she suffered horrific injuries at the hands of William Landry.
"Four days went by and I've been trying to get a hold of him the whole time. I got a hold of him the first day, then the second, and third I couldn't get a hold of him…. And then I started noticing somethings not right here," Derush said.
Derush went to Landry’s apartment to find his dog frightened, with numerous injuries.
He took her to an animal hospital in Sarnia but after months of suffering from extensive injuries including an infection that eventually spread to her brain, he made the difficult decision to have her euthanized.
"Her nose was cut right open… you could see rope marks on her paws and skin."
She also suffered from chipped teeth and was struggling to walk, he said.
Derush told CTV News that the veterinarians treating Gracie said her injuries were consistent with abuse.
Concerned for the safety of others and pets he notified Community Living and agreed to press charges against Landry who was on probation at the time.
Landry was eventually charged and confessed to hurting Gracie.
On Monday he pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and one count of disobeying a court order banning him from having pets.
He was sentenced to one year in jail.
"He should be paying for the time she would be on this earth. Not a year. That's a slap on the wrist," Derush said to CTV News on Friday. "He took away her life from me, my children, and everyone that loved her."
In 2015 Landry was banned from having or caring for pets after he strangled three kittens to death. Derush said he was never aware of this.
Landy’s attorney did not respond to CTV’s request for comment.
According to the Criminal Code of Canada, anyone "causing unnecessary suffering" to an animal may be imprisoned for a maximum of five years or receive a hefty fine of up to $10,000, depending on the offence.
