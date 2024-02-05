Sarnia man faces child pornography charges

LONDON
    Sarnia police have laid child pornography charges against a 25-year-old man.

    Police said members of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted the investigation.

    They have charged him with the following:

    • Sexual assault
    • Sexual interference
    • Invitation to sexual touching
    • Making child pornography
    • Possession of child pornography
    • Fail to comply with release order (x2)

    He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody with a court date scheduled for later this month.

    Police would like to remind residents that if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and wants to report it to police, you’re encouraged to contact the Sarnia Police Service.

