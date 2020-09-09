LONDON, ONT -- A joint investigation from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Sarnia police has led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man.

Officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre intercepted a package heading for Sarnia, Ont. that contained tasers.

Sarnia police executed a search warrant at the address the package was heading to and arrested a 52-year-old Sarnia resident.

He has been charged with unauthorized importing of a prohibited weapon. He is also charged by the CBSA with one count of attempting to evade compliance with the Customs Act and one count of smuggling under the Custom Act.