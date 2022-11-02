Sarnia man charged in drug trafficking investigation

A Sarnia man is facing charges after a months long investigation by police.

The investigation of a person alleged to be trafficking “substantial amounts of various drugs,” led to officers searching a suspect around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As part of the investigation, police seized, 63.26 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,163, 7.41 grams of cocaine with a street value $889 and $1,771.70 in currency

The 50-year-old is facing two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.