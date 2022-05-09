Sarnia man charged after weapons and drugs found in vehicle

Breaking curfew has resulted in several other charges for a Sarnia, Ont. man, according to police.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a Sarnia police officer saw a man driving a car and recognized him as a person with curfew conditions and is to be in his home between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The driver was pulled over in the area of Maxwell Street and Exmouth Street and taken into custody without incident.

After searching the vehicle, the officer reported finding drug paraphernalia, a hatchet between the driver’s seat and door, a spring load baton and a canister of pepper spray intended for dogs.

Also found was just over $3,000 in Canadian currency and various types of drugs with a street value of about $12,000.

The 45-year-old remains in police custody and is now facing 17 charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.