Sarnia man charged after weapons and drugs found in vehicle

A Sarnia Police Service cruiser. A Sarnia Police Service cruiser.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver